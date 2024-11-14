Don’t miss your chance to see FALL DANCE FESTIVAL, featuring new work by fourth-year dance students, presented by the School of Theatre & Dance.

Showcasing exciting new work, Fall Dance Festival is a capstone project that highlights the extraordinary talent of fourth-year students in our dance program. Prepare to be dazzled by the captivating choreography and exceptional performances that will leave you in awe. Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, passion, and artistry at its finest.

Public performances are November 14-17 in the School of Theatre & Dance Complex located at 2812 18th St.

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for FALL DANCE FESTIVAL are $10 for TTU faculty and staff and $5 students with a valid student ID. A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to each performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.