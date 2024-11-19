|
Raider Red’s Food Pantry will distribute pre-packaged food bags to support students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break as the pantry will be closed temporarily over the holidays. Bags are for students in need during the holiday season.
Last day to RSVP, Nov 14th Bags available while supply lasts!
Distribution of thanksgiving holiday bags, Nov 19 & 20. Pick-up details will be provided upon registration. For more information, contact: foodpantry@ttu.edu, (806)-742-1932
|Posted:
11/7/2024
Originator:
Mary Oyewole
Email:
maoyewol@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 11/19/2024
Location:
Doak Hall, Room 117
