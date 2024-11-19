Raider Red’s Food Pantry will distribute pre-packaged food bags to support students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break as the pantry will be closed temporarily over the holidays. Bags are for students in need during the holiday season. Kindly register using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/2RRmduMQ6m?origin=lprLink Last day to RSVP, Nov 14th Bags available while supply lasts! Distribution of thanksgiving holiday bags, Nov 19 & 20. Pick-up details will be provided upon registration. For more information, contact: foodpantry@ttu.edu, (806)-742-1932 Posted:

11/7/2024



Originator:

Mary Oyewole



Email:

maoyewol@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 11/19/2024



Location:

Doak Hall, Room 117



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

