Thanksgiving Holiday Bag Registration

Raider Red’s Food Pantry will distribute pre-packaged food bags to support students who remain on campus during the Thanksgiving break as the pantry will be closed temporarily over the holidays. Bags are for students in need during the holiday season. 

Kindly register using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/2RRmduMQ6m?origin=lprLink  

Last day to RSVP, Nov 14th Bags available while supply lasts! 

Distribution of thanksgiving holiday bags, Nov 19 & 20. Pick-up details will be provided upon registration. For more information, contact: foodpantry@ttu.edu, (806)-742-1932  

  
11/7/2024

Mary Oyewole

maoyewol@ttu.edu

N/A

Event Date: 11/19/2024

Doak Hall, Room 117

