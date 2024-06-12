The reception will take place Friday December 6th, 2024 from 5:00-6:30 at the International Cultural Center

Since 2000, the Texas Tech University International Affairs has curated the premiere juried photographic exhibition of peoples and places of the world’s dry lands. The High and Dry Exhibition has attracted hundreds of artists from across the nation, all of whom were asked to respond to some aspect of life in an arid or a semi-arid region. Subjects range from sand dunes in the Sahara Desert to ghost towns in Terlingua, Texas. It is our hope that these images will not only prompt aesthetic appreciation but also elicit reflection upon the realities of life on our increasingly thirsty planet.

Juror: Steve Goff

Steve Goff, Retired Professor and former Program Head of Photography, has taught at Odessa College since 1984. He received his B.F.A. and M.F.A. from Ohio University and taught at the Maine Photographic Workshops, Lakeland and Cuyahoga Community Colleges, and Cleveland State University before moving to Texas. He has been awarded the Aid to Individual Artist Fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council and the Fellowship Award in Photography from the Mid-America Arts Alliance/National Endowment for the Arts and represented the Fellowship winners at Mois de la Photo in Paris, France. He has an extensive exhibition record and teaches workshops around the state and region. Steve has served on the Board of Odessa Arts and the Texas Photographic Society.

Texas Tech University plays a leading role in global conversations about arid and semi-arid lands through recognized programs such as the Climate Science Center, the National Wind Institute, and the International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies, which was the genesis for the High and Dry Photography Exhibit.

This program is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

Questions: Contact Mattie Moriearty, Texas Tech University International Affairs: mattispa@ttu.edu