The University Career Center, in partnership with Pre-Professional Health Advising, is hosting a workshop series this fall. Workshops are being offered monthly throughout the Fall semester covering topics necessary for your application to health profession school. ALL HEALTH PROFESSIONS SERVED. Learn how to tailor your approach to the specific program.

Interview Workshop: November 13, 2024 1:00pm - 1:45pm University Career Center Presentation Room- 150 Wiggins Complex

Last opportunity for the workshop this semester! Make plans to join us!!



Posted:

11/11/2024



Originator:

Angie Haney



Email:

Angie.Haney@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2024



Location:

University Career Center Presentation Room - 150 Wiggins Complex



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

