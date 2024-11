Join OUTLaw in welcoming Speaker James Dale on November 13th at 6pm in Lanier. Dale was party to the 2000 Supreme Court case Boy Scouts of America v. Dale where they addressed the BSA's stance on gay members of the organization.



OUTLaw is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

11/8/2024



Sam Brocato



sabrocat@ttu.edu



School of Law



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2024



Lanier Auditorium (Law School)



