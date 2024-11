Sign up today for FREE Pilates Reformer Class at TTU University Recreation! Classes begin Monday November 11th.



Location: TTU Rec Center RM121 Cost: FREE Schedule and Sign up location: register@urec.ttu.edu Length of classes: 45-minutes

For more updates please follow @urecttu and @fitwellttu



Questions please reach out to Gabriella Perez at gabriella.perez@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/7/2024



Originator:

Johanna Valencia



Email:

johanna.valencia@ttu.edu



Department:

University Recreation Student Fees





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming