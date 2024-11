Come meet with Financial Advisors in the Senate Room to discuss Fall, Spring and Summer Financial Aid options. We are available to help Beta FAFSA participants as well. FAFSA opens on December 1st. Continuing Student Scholarship Application closes February 1st. We look forward to seeing you in person! Posted:

11/13/2024



Originator:

Suzanne Prewett



Email:

Suzanne.Prewett@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2024



Location:

Senate Room



Categories

Departmental