In partnership with University Recreation and FitWell, this class will get your heart pumping and your stress levels down as you learn fun moves and grooves. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, this class is open to all skill levels and promises a great way to relieve stress and connect with others. Come dance your way to a more relaxed and focused you!
RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
|Posted:
11/15/2024
Originator:
Elizabeth Perry
Email:
eliperry@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/22/2024
Location:
The Rec Center
