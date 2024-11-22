TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hip-Hop Dance Class with RISE
In partnership with University Recreation and FitWell, this class will get your heart pumping and your stress levels down as you learn fun moves and grooves. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a complete beginner, this class is open to all skill levels and promises a great way to relieve stress and connect with others. Come dance your way to a more relaxed and focused you! 
RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

11/22/2024

Elizabeth Perry

eliperry@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 11/22/2024

The Rec Center

