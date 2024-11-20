In preparation for the end of the calendar year and issuance of the Forms W-2 and 1095-C, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update their Permanent Address. All 2024 Forms W-2 for employees without electronic consent will be mailed to the employee’s permanent address on file. The deadline for address updates for Forms W-2 is January 12, 2025.





Terminated employees should contact their HR office to make changes to their permanent address if they are unable to access Raiderlink.





To review your address, please use the following navigation:





· Log into the Raiderlink portal

· Select the Employee tab

· Select Employee Dashboard

· Select My Profile (Located below employee name)

· Select the edit icon to the right of Permanent Address





To update your address, please use the following navigation:





· Select the edit icon under the Permanent address heading

· Update the information

· Use Today's date in the "Valid From" field

· Do not enter any date in the “Valid Until” field

· Click Update



