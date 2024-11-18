TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TTUnet WiFi Network Update: 11/18/24 – 11/21/24
Information Technology will perform software updates on the TTUnet WiFi infrastructure nightly, Monday, 11/18/2024 – Thursday, 11/21/2024, from 6 pm – 9 pm Central time. During this time, TTUnet and TTUguest wireless connections will be intermittently unavailable in the following locations: 

Monday, November 18, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
  • Administrative Support Center 
  • Agricultural Education and Communications 
  • Architecture 
  • Bayer Plant Science South 
  • Bayer Plant Science West 
  • Beverly Pevehouse (Press Box - Softball)  
  • Dairy Barn 
  • Davis College Annex 
  • Garst Pavilion 
  • Goddard Range and Wildlife 
  • Grantham Lab 
  • Holden Hall 
  • Intramural Fields 
  • Jones Stadium - East 
  • Jones Stadium - North End Zone 
  • Lanier Professional Development Center 
  • Law 
  • Maedgen Theatre 
  • McClellan Memorial 
  • Mechanical Engineering South 
  • Music 
  • Quail Barn (E) @ Erskine Street  
  • Range & Wildlife Range Barn – Erskine 
  • Rawls Golf Course 
  • Reese 461 (NWRC) 
  • Sports Performance Center 
  • Student Enrichment Center 
  • System Office Building 
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
  • Bob Fuller Track 
  • Chemical Engineering 
  • Chemistry 
  • Child Development 
  • Education 
  • Fisheries and Wildlife 
  • Forensics Building 
  • Industrial Manufacturing and Systems Engineering 
  • Jones Stadium - West 
  • Kent Hance Chapel 
  • KTTZ - TV 
  • Maddox Engineering Research Center 
  • Mathematics 
  • Mechanical Engineering North 
  • Media and Communication 
  • National Wind Institute 
  • Psychology 
  • Rawls College of Business 
  • Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center 
  • Reese 350 (Wind Engr Debris Impact) 
  • Reese 551 (TIEHH) 
  • Reese 552 (GIS Lab) 
  • Reese 555 (TIEHH) 
  • Reese 790 (TIEHH Water Lab) 
  • Texas Tech Downtown Center 
  • Texas Tech Police Department 
  • Tuscany Village Office Park 
  • Wiggins Complex 
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
  • United Supermarkets Arena
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
  • Agricultural Pavilion 
  • Agricultural Science 
  • Agriculture Greenhouse South 
  • Biology 
  • Burkhart Center for Autism Education 
  • Center for Advanced Research in Engineering 
  • Creative Movement Studio 
  • Dan Law Field 
  • Drane Hall 
  • Dustin R Womble Basketball Center 
  • Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute 
  • Housing Services 
  • Human Sciences Cottage 
  • Library 
  • Livermore Center 
  • Marsha Sharp Center for Student Athletes 
  • Physical Plant 
  • Quail Barn (E) at Erskine Street 
  • Science 
  • Student Union 
  • Tech Plaza 
  • TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park 
  • University Greenhouse 
  • West Hall 
Thursday, November 21, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
  • Administration 
  • Animal and Food Sciences 
  • Art 
  • Civil Engineering 
  • Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures 
  • Computer Center 
  • Computer Science 
  • Electrical and Computer Engineering 
  • Engineering Center 
  • Engineering Technology Labs 
  • Experimental Sciences 
  • Human Sciences 
  • Humanities 
  • John Walker Soccer Complex 
  • Kinesiology and Sport Management 
  • Meat Lab and Livestock Arena 
  • Petroleum Engineering and Research 
  • Weeks 
If you experience issues connecting to the wireless network outside of this maintenance schedule, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.  
Posted:
11/15/2024

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


Categories