Information Technology will perform software updates on the TTUnet WiFi infrastructure nightly, Monday, 11/18/2024 – Thursday, 11/21/2024, from 6 pm – 9 pm Central time. During this time, TTUnet and TTUguest wireless connections will be intermittently unavailable in the following locations:

Monday, November 18, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Administrative Support Center

Agricultural Education and Communications

Architecture

Bayer Plant Science South

Bayer Plant Science West

Beverly Pevehouse (Press Box - Softball)

Dairy Barn

Davis College Annex

Garst Pavilion

Goddard Range and Wildlife

Grantham Lab

Holden Hall

Intramural Fields

Jones Stadium - East

Jones Stadium - North End Zone

Lanier Professional Development Center

Law

Maedgen Theatre

McClellan Memorial

Mechanical Engineering South

Music

Quail Barn (E) @ Erskine Street

Range & Wildlife Range Barn – Erskine

Rawls Golf Course

Reese 461 (NWRC)

Sports Performance Center

Student Enrichment Center

System Office Building Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Bob Fuller Track

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Child Development

Education

Fisheries and Wildlife

Forensics Building

Industrial Manufacturing and Systems Engineering

Jones Stadium - West

Kent Hance Chapel

KTTZ - TV

Maddox Engineering Research Center

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering North

Media and Communication

National Wind Institute

Psychology

Rawls College of Business

Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center

Reese 350 (Wind Engr Debris Impact)

Reese 551 (TIEHH)

Reese 552 (GIS Lab)

Reese 555 (TIEHH)

Reese 790 (TIEHH Water Lab)

Texas Tech Downtown Center

Texas Tech Police Department

Tuscany Village Office Park

Wiggins Complex Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Agricultural Pavilion

Agricultural Science

Agriculture Greenhouse South

Biology

Burkhart Center for Autism Education

Center for Advanced Research in Engineering

Creative Movement Studio

Dan Law Field

Drane Hall

Dustin R Womble Basketball Center

Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute

Housing Services

Human Sciences Cottage

Library

Livermore Center

Marsha Sharp Center for Student Athletes

Physical Plant

Quail Barn (E) at Erskine Street

Science

Student Union

Tech Plaza

TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park

University Greenhouse

West Hall Thursday, November 21, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Administration

Animal and Food Sciences

Art

Civil Engineering

Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures

Computer Center

Computer Science

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Engineering Center

Engineering Technology Labs

Experimental Sciences

Human Sciences

Humanities

John Walker Soccer Complex

Kinesiology and Sport Management

Meat Lab and Livestock Arena

Petroleum Engineering and Research

Weeks If you experience issues connecting to the wireless network outside of this maintenance schedule, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

11/15/2024



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



IT Help Central





