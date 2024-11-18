Information Technology will perform software updates on the TTUnet WiFi infrastructure nightly, Monday, 11/18/2024 – Thursday, 11/21/2024, from 6 pm – 9 pm Central time. During this time, TTUnet and TTUguest wireless connections will be intermittently unavailable in the following locations:
Monday, November 18, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Administrative Support Center
- Agricultural Education and Communications
- Architecture
- Bayer Plant Science South
- Bayer Plant Science West
- Beverly Pevehouse (Press Box - Softball)
- Dairy Barn
- Davis College Annex
- Garst Pavilion
- Goddard Range and Wildlife
- Grantham Lab
- Holden Hall
- Intramural Fields
- Jones Stadium - East
- Jones Stadium - North End Zone
- Lanier Professional Development Center
- Law
- Maedgen Theatre
- McClellan Memorial
- Mechanical Engineering South
- Music
- Quail Barn (E) @ Erskine Street
- Range & Wildlife Range Barn – Erskine
- Rawls Golf Course
- Reese 461 (NWRC)
- Sports Performance Center
- Student Enrichment Center
- System Office Building
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Bob Fuller Track
- Chemical Engineering
- Chemistry
- Child Development
- Education
- Fisheries and Wildlife
- Forensics Building
- Industrial Manufacturing and Systems Engineering
- Jones Stadium - West
- Kent Hance Chapel
- KTTZ - TV
- Maddox Engineering Research Center
- Mathematics
- Mechanical Engineering North
- Media and Communication
- National Wind Institute
- Psychology
- Rawls College of Business
- Recreational Facilities and Aquatic Center
- Reese 350 (Wind Engr Debris Impact)
- Reese 551 (TIEHH)
- Reese 552 (GIS Lab)
- Reese 555 (TIEHH)
- Reese 790 (TIEHH Water Lab)
- Texas Tech Downtown Center
- Texas Tech Police Department
- Tuscany Village Office Park
- Wiggins Complex
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
- United Supermarkets Arena
Wednesday, November 20, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Agricultural Pavilion
- Agricultural Science
- Agriculture Greenhouse South
- Biology
- Burkhart Center for Autism Education
- Center for Advanced Research in Engineering
- Creative Movement Studio
- Dan Law Field
- Drane Hall
- Dustin R Womble Basketball Center
- Fiber Biopolymer Research Institute
- Housing Services
- Human Sciences Cottage
- Library
- Livermore Center
- Marsha Sharp Center for Student Athletes
- Physical Plant
- Quail Barn (E) at Erskine Street
- Science
- Student Union
- Tech Plaza
- TTU Innovation Hub at Research Park
- University Greenhouse
- West Hall
Thursday, November 21, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- Administration
- Animal and Food Sciences
- Art
- Civil Engineering
- Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures
- Computer Center
- Computer Science
- Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Engineering Center
- Engineering Technology Labs
- Experimental Sciences
- Human Sciences
- Humanities
- John Walker Soccer Complex
- Kinesiology and Sport Management
- Meat Lab and Livestock Arena
- Petroleum Engineering and Research
- Weeks
If you experience issues connecting to the wireless network outside of this maintenance schedule, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.