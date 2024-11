Join us for a fun night of K-pop dancing, photo card trading, and exploring Korean language courses and newly launched minors! We will have raffles for Korean snacks, K-pop albums, and other K-pop-related merch! @ SUB Matador Room 227 (2F), 5-7pm, Wed. Nov. 20

Posted:

11/14/2024



Originator:

Emi Tasho



Email:

etasho@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/20/2024



Location:

SUB Matador Room 227 (2F)



