TOSM staff will install Banner patches and upgrades in the production environment from 7 am on Saturday, 11/16, to 6 pm on Sunday, 11/17, Central time. During this time, Banner Admin and any self-service applications will be intermittently unavailable. Raiderlink/WebRaider will remain available during this maintenance, but individual channels may be intermittently unavailable.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/15/2024



IT Help Central



ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



IT Help Central





