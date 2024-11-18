Alternative Spring Break with Raiders Helping Others

Alternative Spring Break is an opportunity to dedicate a week to helping the community through service and volunteerism. It is an annual trip that Raiders Helping Others host. This year, we will have three trips: Hot Springs, AK, Denver, CO, and Lubbock, TX. The application is now open and accepting responses. If you have any interest in this trip, please fill out an application form: https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/657529 . For any questions or concerns, please email rho@ttu.edu. The application will close on November 21, 2024.

Raiders Helping Others is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/18/2024



Originator:

Jennifer Cala



Email:

jencala@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





