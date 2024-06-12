The School of Theatre & Dance, in collaboration with the Terry and Jo Harvey Allen Center for Creative Studies, presents AN EVENING WITH JO HARVEY ALLEN.

Join us for a wacky, hilarious, and poignant evening of stories with Jo Harvey Allen, from her book and play Homerun.

WHEN: Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Charles E. Maedgen, Jr. Theatre at 2812 18th St.

TICKETS: $10 for TTU Faculty/Staff (use promo code TTUEMPL24); $5 TTU Students



A limited number of free student reserve tickets will be handed out 1-hour prior to the performance (TTU student ID required).

For more information visit the School of Theatre and Dance website or call (806) 742-3603.

Jo Harvey Allen is a Lubbock born and raised actress, playwright, poet, songwriter, and pioneer of women in radio. She has appeared in numerous films, most recently in the Oscar-Nominated Killers of the Flower Moon, and has written, starred in, and toured her acclaimed one-woman plays throughout the US and abroad. Her photographs, lithographs and installations have been exhibited at the National Museum of Peru, the Humboldt Museum in Havana, Cuba, the Catharine Clark Gallery in San Francisco, and the BCA Gallery in Austin. She is married to artist, singer/songwriter Terry Allen, starring in his radio and theater pieces and touring with Terry’s Panhandle Mystery Band.