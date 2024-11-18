The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team with a primary focus on graphic design.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in designing and producing visual assets for social media, print, and digital channels.

Collaborate on the creation of graphics for stickers, promotional items, flyers, brochures, digital ads, and website content.

Support the team in developing branding elements for various projects and campaigns.

Assist with the layout and visual design of presentations and event materials.

Work with team members to ensure all materials align with brand guidelines and messaging.

Conduct research on Risk Intervention and Safety Education to inspire design projects.

Provide input on design concepts for special projects and events.

Requirements:

Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in graphic design, visual arts, or related fields).

Proficiency in graphic design tools (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, Canva).

General understanding of design principles, layout, and typography.

Ability to work independently, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.

Detail-oriented with strong creative problem-solving skills.

Experience with social media content creation and digital marketing is a plus.

Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required.





Benefits:

Gain practical design experience in a collaborative environment.

Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule.

Opportunity to work on impactful projects that contribute to student wellness and safety.

Networking opportunities with design and marketing professionals.

To apply: Please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you’re interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of design work (social media graphics, flyers, digital ads, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu.