The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team with a primary focus on graphic design.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in designing and producing visual assets for social media, print, and digital channels.
- Collaborate on the creation of graphics for stickers, promotional items, flyers, brochures, digital ads, and website content.
- Support the team in developing branding elements for various projects and campaigns.
- Assist with the layout and visual design of presentations and event materials.
- Work with team members to ensure all materials align with brand guidelines and messaging.
- Conduct research on Risk Intervention and Safety Education to inspire design projects.
- Provide input on design concepts for special projects and events.
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in graphic design, visual arts, or related fields).
- Proficiency in graphic design tools (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, Canva).
- General understanding of design principles, layout, and typography.
- Ability to work independently, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.
- Detail-oriented with strong creative problem-solving skills.
- Experience with social media content creation and digital marketing is a plus.
Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required.
Benefits:
- Gain practical design experience in a collaborative environment.
- Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule.
- Opportunity to work on impactful projects that contribute to student wellness and safety.
- Networking opportunities with design and marketing professionals.
To apply: Please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you’re interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of design work (social media graphics, flyers, digital ads, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu.