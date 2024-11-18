TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
RISE is Hiring a Student Assistant of Graphic Design

The RISE office is seeking a motivated and creative student to join our marketing team with a primary focus on graphic design.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist in designing and producing visual assets for social media, print, and digital channels.
  • Collaborate on the creation of graphics for stickers, promotional items, flyers, brochures, digital ads, and website content.
  • Support the team in developing branding elements for various projects and campaigns.
  • Assist with the layout and visual design of presentations and event materials.
  • Work with team members to ensure all materials align with brand guidelines and messaging.
  • Conduct research on Risk Intervention and Safety Education to inspire design projects.
  • Provide input on design concepts for special projects and events.

Requirements:

  • Currently enrolled as a student (preferably in graphic design, visual arts, or related fields).
  • Proficiency in graphic design tools (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite, Canva).
  • General understanding of design principles, layout, and typography.
  • Ability to work independently, manage multiple projects, and meet deadlines.
  • Detail-oriented with strong creative problem-solving skills.
  • Experience with social media content creation and digital marketing is a plus.

Experience with photography or audio/visual is a plus but not required.


Benefits:

  • Gain practical design experience in a collaborative environment.
  • Flexible work hours to accommodate your academic schedule.
  • Opportunity to work on impactful projects that contribute to student wellness and safety.
  • Networking opportunities with design and marketing professionals.

To apply: Please send your resume, a brief cover letter explaining why you’re interested in this position, and 2-3 samples of design work (social media graphics, flyers, digital ads, etc.) to amanda.mcconnell@ttu.edu. 

 
Posted:
11/18/2024

Originator:
Elizabeth Perry

Email:
eliperry@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories