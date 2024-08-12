The Carol of Lights, now in its 66th year, is an annual event attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community and is one of Texas Tech's largest and oldest traditions. This year's event will feature the pop-rock band American Authors along with the Texas Tech Combined Choirs and Trombone Choir. A firework finale will follow once the switch has been flipped and more than 25,000 holiday lights illuminate campus.