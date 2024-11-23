|
SECC Fundraiser - Santa will be at the Physical Plant, Saturday, November 23rd 1030am - 230pm. For a $10 donation to Ronald McDonald House you will receive 10 Photo Cards and envelopes. Cash Preferred, Credit Cards are accepted! Pets are welcome. Email: kym.ruiz@ttu.edu if you have questions.
|Posted:
11/20/2024
Originator:
KYM Ruiz
Email:
kym.ruiz@ttu.edu
Department:
Ops Div Employee Support Services
Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/23/2024
Location:
Physical Plant - Main & Flint
