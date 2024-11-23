

SECC Fundraiser - Santa will be at the Physical Plant, Saturday, November 23rd 10:30am - 2:30pm. For a $10 donation to Ronald McDonald House, you will receive 10 Photo Cards and envelopes. The Physical Plant is on the corner of Main & Flint (Between Student Wellness and the REC) Free Parking. Cash Preferred, Credit Cards are accepted! Bring your Family, Students are encouraged to attend. Pets are welcome. Email: kym.ruiz@ttu.edu if you have questions

Posted:

11/22/2024



Originator:

KYM Ruiz



Email:

kym.ruiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Employee Support Services



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 11/23/2024



Location:

Physical Plant



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental Events

Departmental

