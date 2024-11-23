|
SECC Fundraiser - Santa will be at the Physical Plant, Saturday, November 23rd 10:30am - 2:30pm. For a $10 donation to Ronald McDonald House, you will receive 10 Photo Cards and envelopes. The Physical Plant is on the corner of Main & Flint (Between Student Wellness and the REC) Free Parking. Cash Preferred, Credit Cards are accepted! Bring your Family, Students are encouraged to attend. Pets are welcome. Email: kym.ruiz@ttu.edu if you have questions
11/22/2024
KYM Ruiz
kym.ruiz@ttu.edu
Ops Div Employee Support Services
Time: 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/23/2024
Physical Plant
