Operations Photos with Santa

SECC Fundraiser - Santa will be at the Physical Plant, Saturday, November 23rd 10:30am - 2:30pm. For a $10 donation to Ronald McDonald House, you will receive 10 Photo Cards and envelopes. The Physical Plant is on the corner of Main & Flint (Between Student Wellness and the REC) Free Parking. Cash Preferred, Credit Cards are accepted! Bring your Family, Students are encouraged to attend. Pets are welcome. Email: kym.ruiz@ttu.edu if you have questions

Posted:
11/22/2024

Originator:
KYM Ruiz

Email:
kym.ruiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Ops Div Employee Support Services

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/23/2024

Location:
Physical Plant

