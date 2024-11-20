Don’t miss out on Dancers With Soul’s (DWS) Rumble in the Jungle: A Social Night at Culture on Friday, November 22nd! This event promises an electrifying evening filled with music, energy, and incredible dance battles.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 22nd

Time: 9:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Location: 1711 Texas Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Highlights: Live Dance Battles

This is a perfect opportunity to connect with fellow students, celebrate creativity, and witness jaw-dropping talent on the dance floor. Whether you’re a dancer, a fan, or simply looking for a fun night out, everyone 18+ is welcome. Entry is free, so grab your friends and join us for an unforgettable experience!

We can’t wait to see you there and watch the jungle come alive!

Dancers With Soul (DWS) is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.