Today, we’re celebrating 25 incredible years of unforgettable moments—thrilling games, legendary concerts, and community events that brought us all together. As part of the celebration, we’re inviting YOU to join us tonight for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders game at 6 PM! Arrive early for special surprises as we honor the legacy of this iconic venue.

Let’s pack the house, show our Red Raider pride, and make this anniversary one for the history books!