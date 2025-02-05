MercyMe LIVE 2025 is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Friday, May 2, 2025, featuring GRAMMY®-nominated band MercyMe, Zach Williams, and special guest Sam Wesley. Don’t wait—secure your tickets early with our exclusive venue pre-sale!

Pre-Sale Details:

When: 10 AM Tuesday, November 19, through 11:59 PM Thursday, November 21

10 AM Tuesday, November 19, through 11:59 PM Thursday, November 21 Where: Buy Tickets Here

Buy Tickets Here Code: IMAGINE25

This limited-time pre-sale gives you early access to some of the best seats in the house. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable evening of music and worship.

General On-Sale: Starts Friday, November 22, at AXS.com.

Get your tickets early and join us for an inspiring night with MercyMe!