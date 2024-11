Learn about new research that aims to understand the long history of habitation, diversity of land use, and interaction across the whole of Samothrace since this wonderous island was first inhabited during the neolithic, 7,500 years ago. The Lubbock Society of Archaeological Institute of America presents a lecture by Christopher Witmore entitled "The Understories of Samothrace." Posted:

11/19/2024



Chris Witmore



christopher.witmore@ttu.edu



B53114 CMLL



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 11/21/2024



MCOM 359



