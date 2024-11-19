November 18 marked the anniversary of the Peter Hurd murals in rotunda of Holden Hall. Troy Ainsworth, a friend, colleague, an architectural historian, and an alumnus of Texas Tech University sent us a short and informative note reminding us of the anniversary for that artistic treasure.



". . . on this night, November 18, in 1954, a sizeable gathering assembled at the Rotunda to hear Paul Horgan, a close friend of the Hurds, provide dedication remarks for the frescoes. Thus, tonight marks the anniversary of that important moment in the art history of Texas Tech, and I wanted to acknowledge it in my own way since I was not there in person . . . so in honor of Peter Hurd, Paul Horgan, and all who made this evening all those years ago a memorable moment, I am taking a moment to think of that important night in Lubbock."



If you haven't taken the time to see these amazing frescoes, go to the Holden Hall rotunda and be amazed.



Tai Kreidler, Ph. D.

Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library