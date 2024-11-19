Student Business Services is looking for Freshmen and Sophomores for long term student assistant positions (2-4 years), starting immediately. As a Student Assistant, you will work 20 hours a week assisting students and parents with billing questions via phone, email and in person. Student Assistants are required to work according to the TTU staff calendar, such as during summers, spring break and part of the winter holidays. Applicants must be available to work during the summer and for the Fall move-in dates! Please send your resume and class schedule to sbs@ttu.edu.