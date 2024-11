The students of the First Year Honors Craftivism class will be creating small reminders to take care of your mental health and stress levels during finals. Partnering with RISE, we will also have resources available and volunteers present to answer any questions you may have. This is a come and go event and we will have 2 booths set up in the MCoM building so please stop by! Good luck on your finals and Wreck 'Em!

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/19/2024



Originator:

Madeline Mcmillon



Email:

mademcmi@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 12/5/2024



Location:

Media and Communication building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization