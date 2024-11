Next week, 10 AM, Santa’s coming to town! Student Activities Board will be hosting pictures with Santa by the SUB TTPD Office starting at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 03. We ho-ho-hope to see you there! Free with TTU Student ID.

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

11/26/2024



Sarah White



whi55681@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 12/3/2024



SUB TTPD Office



Student Organization