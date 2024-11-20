Industry Career Certificates are available at no cost to TTU students. Create your free Coursera Academy account today using your ttu.edu email address and stand out to employers, explore a new career path, or learn marketable skills to complement your major. Choose from over 40 career certificates like Google's Project Management, IBM's Product Manager AI, or IBM's Security Analyst. Certificates are developed by industry leaders such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, and more! Certificates are self-paced, and you may enroll in as many as you like. Visit our website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-4049 for more information today! Posted:

