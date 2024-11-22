On Sunday, November 24th, between the hours of 8:00 pm and 5:00 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during this security maintenance:
- Oracle Database Servers
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- ECRT
- Banner Integration for eProcurment
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Xtender
- Banapps
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu
. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.