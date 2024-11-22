On Sunday, November 24th, between the hours of 8:00 pm and 5:00 pm Central time, TOSM Staff will install security patches for production systems. The following applications and services will be unavailable during this security maintenance:

Oracle Database Servers

All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

DegreeWorks

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx

Jira

Confluence

CAS

Cognos (All reporting)

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

ECRT

Banner Integration for eProcurment

Texas Tech Mobile

Xtender

Banapps

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

Axiom

Advance Web

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/22/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

IT Announcements

Banner News and Tips for Students

Banner News and Tips for Employees

