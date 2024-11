Our peer eds will be moving throughout the library on Wednesday, December 4th from 1-3PM, offering free goodies and some much-needed encouragement. Whether you're cramming for that big exam or powering through a paper, we’re here to help you stress less, stay focused, and remember to prioritize self-care

11/26/2024



Elizabeth Perry



eliperry@ttu.edu



N/A



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

12/4/2024



Texas Tech Library



