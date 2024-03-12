Looking for a new way to explore the outdoors during the winter? Want to try and new and exhilarating activity while surrounded by the snowy mountains? Join the Outdoor Pursuits in January the 6th-12th for this multi-sport winter get-away as we travel to Colorado for world class ice climbing, ski or snowboard down the mountain slopes, and explore the surrounding area on snowshoes. After a full day of adventure, unwind in one of our cabins to enjoy warm food and make great memories.

Location: Durango, CO Approximate travel time (one way): 9 hours Trip price includes: transportation, food, lodging, ski/snowboard rentals, lift tickets, and ice climbing gear Activities: skiing/snowboarding, snowshoeing, and ice climbing. Experience level: beginner- intermediate. Some physical activity required for trip sports! Pay the full $850 up front, or opt for a $250 downpayment at time of registration and pay the rest later.

