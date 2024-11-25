Spring 2025 Course Announcement

Course Title: Quantum Mechanics II

Course Number: Physics 4308

Instructor: Dr. Yun Suk Eo

Schedule: Spring 2025, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:30 - 2:00 PM



Are you ready to dive deeper into the world of quantum mechanics?

Quantum Mechanics II (Physics 4308) offers an advanced exploration of the principles and applications of quantum theory. This course is essential for students interested in pushing the boundaries of physics and related fields, including high-energy physics, condensed matter physics, semiconductors, nanotechnology, quantum computation, and quantum chemistry.

Topics Covered:

Review of Quantum Mechanics Formalism Angular Momentum in Quantum Mechanics Addition of Angular Momentum Identical Particles and Many-Particle Systems Introduction to Second Quantization Scattering Theory Time-Dependent Perturbation Theory Adiabatic Approximation and Berry Phase

Why Take This Course?

Physics 4308 is designed to provide a solid theoretical foundation for students planning to conduct research in cutting-edge fields of science and technology. Through a detailed study of advanced quantum mechanics topics, students will gain tools critical for understanding and solving complex problems in modern physics and beyond.

Prerequisites: Physics 4307 (Quantum Mechanics I) is required. However, waivers may be offered depending on your background. Please email Dr. Yun Suk Eo (yeo@ttu.edu) for inquiry.

Enroll Now: Secure your spot in this engaging and essential course for Spring 2025. For questions, prerequisite waiver inquiries, or additional information, please contact yeo@ttu.edu.