Microsoft reports that they have identified and resolved the issues that were preventing some customers from accessing some Microsoft 365 services yesterday, 11/25. TTU Information Technology staff have confirmed resolution and will continue to monitor the situation. Thank you for your patience.

If you are still experiencing issues accessing any Microsoft 365 services, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

