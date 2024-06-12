The deadline for Manual Check Requests for calendar year 2024 is December 6th. Requests received by 5 pm central time December 6th will be paid December 13th. Any requests received after the December 6th deadline thru December 31, 2024 at 5 pm central time will be paid on January 3, 2025.

The EOPS deadline for the December monthly payroll is 5 pm central time December 18th. EOPS must be fully approved by this time to process and pay with the monthly payroll.

All overpayments must be paid by 5 pm central time December 6, 2024 to ensure the employee’s 2024 Form W-2 is accurate.