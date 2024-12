Beginning with calendar year 2021, all original Forms 1095-C (paper and electronic) are issued through Equifax instead of TTUS Employee Self Service. TTUS will still house and re-issue (if necessary) Form 1095-C from years 2020 and prior.





For calendar year 2024, Equifax will mail original Forms 1095-C via USPS on or before February 28, 2025.

Tax Form Reprint Request (Form W-2 & Form 1095). If a prior year Form 1095-C is needed, please visit the Payroll & Tax Services Forms Webpage and click on