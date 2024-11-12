TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Maintenance Scheduled for ServiceNow on Saturday, December 14, 2024
On Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 12:30 am – 1:45 am Central time, Information Technology will update the ServiceNow platform, including www.askIT.ttu.edu. During this period, ServiceNow and askIT may experience brief service interruptions.   
 
If you experience any issues with askIT or ServiceNow outside of this maintenance window, or for any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Posted:
12/11/2024

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


Categories