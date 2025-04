The wait is almost over! Gabriel Iglesias, aka "Fluffy," brings his hilarious "Don’t Worry Be Fluffy" tour to United Supermarkets Arena this week, on April 11, 2025. Get ready for an unforgettable evening of comedy as Gabriel’s trademark humor takes center stage.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show starting at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available now at www.axs.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official event page.