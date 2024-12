MercyMe, the award-winning Christian band, is bringing their inspiring music to United Supermarkets Arena on May 2, 2025. Don’t miss an unforgettable night filled with uplifting songs like “I Can Only Imagine” and “Even If.”

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at www.axs.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

For more event information and to purchase tickets, visit the official event page.