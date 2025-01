Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music and inspiration! MercyMe, known for their chart-topping hits, will perform live at United Supermarkets Arena on May 2, 2025. Don’t miss this chance to hear songs like “Greater” and “Flawless” live in concert.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the show starting at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at www.axs.com or by calling (806) 770-2000.

For more information, visit the official event page.