|
Ad Astra Event and Class Scheduling view will be offline for an Ad Astra upgrade on Tuesday, December 17th starting at noon with an estimated completion time of 3:00 pm, but it could take longer.
Events requests, approvals, calendar, and class scheduling view will not be available. Please plan to schedule your event(s) ahead of time. To schedule your academic classroom event prior to the upgrade, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/odpa/SPI/EISM/index.php for the Ad Astra link and instructions.
|Posted:
12/16/2024
Originator:
Wendy Vander Haeghen
Email:
Wendy.Vander-Haeghen@ttu.edu
Department:
Ops Div Planning and Admin
Categories