Are you passionate about working with children, inspiring young minds, or making a positive impact through hands-on activities? Drop by the Summer Camp Job Fair on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 11 AM to 2 PM in the SUB Courtyard to connect with representatives from a range of summer camps offering exciting, paid positions for Summer 2025!

At this fair, you’ll find opportunities to spend your summer:

• Educating and engaging with youth through sports, outdoor adventures (like jet skiing!), and creative arts

• Leading activities like arts and crafts, music, and team-building exercises

• Supporting camps through meal prep, media management, photography, and administrative roles

This event is perfect for students in fields such as education, early childhood, nutrition, human sciences, social work, psychology, music, and communications—or anyone with a passion for working with kids. All majors are welcome, and no registration is required.

Come discover a meaningful summer experience that builds your skills, fills your resume, and lets you make a difference!