Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University?

Save the date for the Scarlet, Black, & YOU! TTU Opportunities Job Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions!

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders here.