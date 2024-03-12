TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Donate Books to Sigma Tau Delta Book Drive - Help Us Reach 100!
For Sigma Tau Delta’s 100 for 100 Challenge as a part of its Centennial Celebration, we are collecting at least 100 books to donate to Friends of the Lubbock Library this semester. This is the perfect chance to donate your old books to a worthy cause! The deadline to donate is December 6th

Books or funds can be dropped off or mailed to Dr. Deena Varner’s office:

Dr. Varner, c/o English Dept.

Texas Tech University

P.O. Box 43091

Lubbock, TX 79409-3091

If you have any questions, please contact us at psideltasigmatd@gmail.com.

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.
Posted:
12/3/2024

Originator:
Baylie Jett Mills

Email:
Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


