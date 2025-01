Looking for an on-campus job? Want to learn more about what opportunities are available at Texas Tech University?

Register today for the University Career Center's Scarlet, Black, & YOU! TTU Opportunities Job Fair to meet with our on-campus partners who are actively hiring Red Raiders for the student employee positions! This event will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025 from 10 AM to 1 PM in the SUB Ballroom.

When you attend this event, you will have the chance to learn about the opportunities you have available through Texas Tech University. Opportunities include part-time on-campus jobs, internships, programs, or unique experiences that will support your career development!

To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders. Hire Red Raiders.