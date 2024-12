The wait is over! Tickets for Jon Pardi’s Honky Tonk Hollywood Tour at United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, April 25, 2025, went on sale today, December 6, at 10:00 AM local time. Don’t miss special guests Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton in what promises to be a high-energy country music event.

Purchase your tickets now at AXS or call (806) 770-2000. Tickets are expected to sell fast—secure yours today!

For more information, visit the official event page.