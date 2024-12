Raider Red's Food Pantry is here to support you during the winter break. If you’re in need of food, please don’t hesitate to use this resource.

The food pantry is open until December 11.

After December 11, appointments will be required to visit the pantry. To schedule, email foodpantry@ttu.edu for assistance.

This holiday season can be stressful, but we’re here to help ensure you have access to essential food items.