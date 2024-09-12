For Sigma Tau Delta’s 100 for 100 Challenge as a part of its Centennial Celebration, we are collecting at least 100 books to donate to Friends of the Lubbock Library this semester. This is the perfect chance to donate your old books to a worthy cause! The books will be donated in January, so we are still accepting donations this month.
Books or funds can be dropped off or mailed to Dr. Deena Varner’s office:
Dr. Varner, c/o English Dept.
Texas Tech University
P.O. Box 43091
Lubbock, TX 79409-3091
If you have any questions, please contact us at psideltasigmatd@gmail.com.
Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.