Secret Shoppers Needed | Must be an off-campus student without a Dining Plan!

To become a Secret Shopper you: Must be a TTU student that lives off campus; faculty and staff are not eligible.

Cannot have any type of Dining Plan (on-campus, off-campus, faculty/staff, etc.)

Must be willing to dine on campus at least once a week at ALL Hospitality Services locations for the entire Spring 2025 semester.

Be willing to submit a detailed anonymous survey with photo about your dining experience within 24 hours of your visit. If you are interested, or have questions, please email Kyle Panon at kyle.panon@ttu.edu.

Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

