Theis looking for individuals and organizations to volunteer for one of its biggest robotics programs,





In FIRST Tech Challenge, middle school and high school students must design, build, program, and present a robot that competes in a themed robot game that changes every year.





The meets need robot inspectors and referees, to help run the competition. Robotics experience is not required and food and training will be provided. Volunteers can receive a certificate or signature for services hours if requested.





Dates & Location:

December 14th, Coronado High School

December 14th, Frenship High School





Questions about volunteering for FIRST Tech Challenge can be sent to garrett.smith@ttu.edu.



